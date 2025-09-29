CORNISH cricket clubs are being urged to take advantage of a new security scheme after a surge in burglaries targeting sports facilities across the region.
To combat the problem, Devon & Cornwall Police are working with Cornwall Cricket, the Devon Cricket Foundation and security specialists DeterTech to supply SmartWater forensic marking kits at a heavily reduced price.
SmartWater is a clear liquid that carries a unique code registered to the owner. Invisible to the naked eye, it can be detected under UV light and lasts at least five years in all weather conditions. Police say the kits make it far easier to return stolen items to clubs, while visible warning signs alert potential offenders that equipment is protected.
More than 60 clubs across the two counties have already signed up – with Cornwall Cricket helping to promote the initiative locally.
Hannah Denton, Crime Prevention Tactical Advisor at Devon & Cornwall Police, said the impact of theft on volunteer-run clubs was often devastating.
“Theft of tractors and mowers has a significant impact on the local community,” she said. “We hope that by working with Cornwall Cricket and offering these kits, alongside police action, we can send a clear message to thieves.”
Roche Cricket Club were one of the most recent victims. Thieves reportedly broke into the club’s garage between June 10 and 11 and stole a specialist cylinder mower used to prepare the wicket.
Elsewhere, Bridestowe and Belstone Cricket Club were “gutted” to discover around £20,000 worth of equipment was stolen by thieves back in March.
Normally costing £300, the forensic marking kits are being offered to cricket clubs for just £60.
