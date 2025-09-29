Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 23 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 8pm September 8 to 6am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Twelvewoods Roundabout to Turfdown Roundabout carriageway closed for resurfacing, diversion via A390, B3269, B3268 and Turfdown Road. HGV diversion via A30 and A388.
• A30, from 7pm September 25 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tolvaddon to Treswithian carriageway closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via A3047 through Camborne.
• A38, from 6am January 14 2025 to 6am January 2 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel - narrow lanes including 30mph speed restriction and layby closures for sign erection works.
• A38, from 6am September 20 2025 to 8pm February 20 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Stoketon Cross - narrow lanes for construction of new roundabout and housing development scheme.
And a further 18 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 9.30am September 29 to 4pm October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Highgate Hill Roundabout exit slips - lane closures for Cornwall Council works.
• A30, from 7pm September 29 to 6am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Longrock to Chy-An-Mor Rbt, lane closures for Cornwall Council works.
• A38, from 7pm September 29 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 7pm September 29 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Plusha to Two Bridges lane closure for Horticultural works.
• A38, from 8pm September 29 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A30, from 8pm September 29 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Chiverton to Scorrier - lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm September 29 to 6am October 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Scorrier to Chiverton - carriageway closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via B3277.
• A30, from 9am to 3pm on September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Cambourne to Cambourne - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm September 30 to 6am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Launceston to Liftondown lane closure for Horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm October 2 to 4am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Tideford - two-way signals for drainage work.
• A30, from 9pm October 3 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Preeze Cross to Cardinham - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 8pm October 5 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Chybucca to Chiverton - 24hr lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Avers to Scorrier lane closure for Instalcom works.
• A30, from 8pm October 6 to 6am October 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carland exit slip road closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via A30 eastbound to Mitchell and return westbound.
• A30, from 8pm October 7 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bodmin Bypass to Carminow carriageway closure for electrical works, diversion via A30 eastbound to Helland, Follow local road to the left back to Carminow Roundabout following Square diversion Symbol. Then follow signs to A38.
• A38, from 7.30pm October 9 to 4am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Moorswater to Island Shop carriageway closure for electrical work, diversion via - B3254, A390 and rejoin A38.
• A30, from 8pm October 9 to 6am October 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Mitchell to Carland - carriageway closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via A3076.
• A30, from 7pm October 13 to 6am October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Loggans Moor to Treswithian carriageway closed for resurfacing. Diversion via Connor Downs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.