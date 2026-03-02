VOTERS in the Central Ward of Liskeard are gearing up for an election on Thursday, March 26, to fill a vacant town council seat.
The election follows the resignation in January of former councillor Tracy Adams, leaving a gap that will now be contested by two candidates.
Andy Field, representing Reform UK, together with Martin Symonds, standing for the Conservative Party, have been officially nominated to fight for the seat.
Electors are being reminded that poll cards will not be issued for this election, so voters must be aware of their polling station in advance. In addition, photographic identification will be required to vote, in line with recent election regulation changes. Residents are advised to check their eligibility and polling information ahead of time to avoid disappointment on election day.
Further details on how to vote and the election process can be found on the Cornwall Council website. Those unsure whether they live in the Central Ward can confirm their eligibility using the council’s interactive online map.
Applications to register to vote at this election close at midnight on Tuesday, March 10, while applications for a voter authority certificate or an anonymous elector’s document valid for this election must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by 5pm on Wednesday, March 11.
