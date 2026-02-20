“The extension has been designed with a roof pitch that mimics the existing but is much lower. The lower half of the walls will be rubble stone, with vertical black cladding above and a standing-seam metal roof. The industrial aesthetic is designed to complement the original use of the site. Within the Engine Shed, the existing walls will be lined with a proprietary and reversible system so that the walls are dry and adequately insulated. New softwood timber sash windows will be installed in the existing openings on the western façade and a metal framed curtain glazing structure will be installed within the existing opening on the north façade, directly behind the loading doors which will be repaired and retained. A new metal framed door is proposed to be installed within the original opening (currently partially blocked) on the south façade.”