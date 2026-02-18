PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Pub seeks to extend licence hours
A PUB in a village near St Austell has submitted an application which would enable it to stay open later at the weekends.
St Austell Brewery Co Limited, the Cornish brewery giant which owns the Queen’s Head pub located on 1, The Square, St Stephen, PL26 7SQ, is seeking the council’s permission to vary the premises licence which governs what it can sell and when in respect of alcohol.
The application concerns the licensable days of Friday and Saturday.
At present, the venue is licensed to be open from 8am until 1am, and in the application the operator is seeking to extend that window so it can be open until 2am.
It is licensed to sell alcohol on the two days between 10am and midnight, and it is seeking to extend that so it can sell alcohol until 1am.
There would also be an extension in the hours it is permitted to have live music, recorded music and anything similar. At present, it is licensed from 12pm until 11pm, and it is seeking to extend this until midnight.
Likewise, the sale of late night refreshment is permitted between 11pm and 00:30am and it would like to extend this until 1.30am.
Distillery seeks licence
A DISTILLERY located near Saltash is seeking the granting of a premise licence in order that it can sell alcohol on and off site in addition to their website.
Trevethan Distillery have filed the application seeking permission to sell the alcohol in respect of its location at Unit 14, Edgecumbe Trade Park, Tamar View Industrial Estate, Saltash, PL12 6LD.
Anyone wishing to make representations can do so before March 9.
