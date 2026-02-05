THE day our Cornish patron saint, St Piran, is celebrated is rapidly approaching and towns and villages across the county have confirmed that there will be plenty for all to do as part of the day’s celebrations:
Bodmin
Hundreds of children will parade along Fore Street from The Old Library to Mount Folly on St Piran’s Day (Thursday, March 5) at 11am.
Bude
The town’s St Piran’s Flag Raising takes place at the Elizabeth Mast, Summerleaze Downs on Thursday, March 5 at 2pm.
Local schools will join in as the St Piran’s flag is raised, with a singing group leading Cornish songs that everyone can join in with.
Callington
A night of sea shanties and a celebration Cornwall's patron saint will be taking place at Saint Mary's Church on Thursday, March 5 from 7pm.
Headlining the night is shanty band Wasson, bringing their stirring sea songs and foot-stomping harmonies to the stage. They’ll be joined by Callington’s own Kelliwik Golowi Band, ensuring the evening has a distinctly local heartbeat.
The celebration will build to the much-anticipated 9pm Trelawny Shout, as voices unite in a powerful, county-wide rendition of Cornwall’s iconic anthem.
More than just a concert, the event is a major joint fundraiser for the Callington Youth Project Group (CYPG) and St Mary’s Church, supporting the ongoing work of the Callington FUN Project.
There will be a licensed bar serving wine, cider, ale, plus tea/coffee and snacks.
Calstock
The Countrymen will be returning to the Old Chapel with their ‘Cornish Folk Rock Harmony’ on Friday, March 6 at 7.30pm.
It’s difficult to find a musical genre that would fully describe The Countrymen, but Folk Rock Harmony comes close. A five-piece band featuring tight four-part vocal harmony and strong instrumentation, their style has been likened to Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Eagles.
Camborne
Visitors can celebrate St Piran with a fun, family‑friendly morning at Camborne Library on Saturday, March 7.
From 9.30am to 12.30pm, the lively community event will be packed with Cornish culture, creativity, and local talent.
Live music, hands‑on crafts and games, and a selection of Cornish makers and vendors showcasing their work will be taking place during the morning.
Helston
The St Piran’s Lantern Parade will take place on Saturday, March 7 at Coronation Park and the Boating Lake, celebrating Cornish heritage with a procession of handcrafted lanterns, live music, and community spirit.
Live music begins at 5pm, with the parade setting off at 6.30pm.
Launceston
Launceston celebrates the day with a Children’s Parade on Thursday, March 5 where hundreds of children parade through the streets and perform Cornish songs and dances.
Led by the mayor and councillors, the parade winds its way through the medieval streets finishing in the castle grounds.
Later in the day, the people of Launceston, led by a Cornish piper and the town crier, proceed to the castle after which they wet their whistles in The Bell Inn.
Liskeard
Members of the public are being invited to a Cornish knees-up to celebrate St Piran’s Day at Sterts Theatre on Thursday, March 5.
Leskyn Kernow, which translates as Swing Cornwall, will be performing music from the golden age of swing to reimagined pop hits from more recent times.
Audiences can expect everything from Basie to Beyonce via the Beatles from the south west’s hottest jazz musicians.
Looe
To celebrate St Piran’s Day, Looe Town Council will be serving hot drinks, cake and crafts in the council chambers, with a special performance from Pelynt Male Choir on Thursday, March 5.
The event, which runs from 10am to 4pm, will raise funds for two Cornish charities - St Petrocs and Porfell Wildlife Park and Sanctuary. The choir performance is anticipated to start from noon.
The Looe Library and Community Hub will also be accepting cake donations for the day.
Newquay
Newquay Library will host a Cornish language takeover on Tuesday, March 3 from 10am to 10.30am, which will feature free storytime sessions for pre-schoolers, and St Piran’s Children’s storytelling on Saturday, March 7 between 11am and 1pm.
Newquay Male Voice Choir bingo at the Kilbirnie Hotel, The Big Cornish Quiz at the Central Inn and the St Piran’s Eve Gig at the Great Western Hotel will be staged on Wednesday, March 4.
The St Piran’s Day Parade through central Newquay will be staged on Thursday, March 5, which will get underway from Beachfield Gardens at 4pm. Local schoolchildren will lead a session of Cornish music, song, and dance at St Michael’s Church at 4.30pm.
There will be Cornish entertainment organised at the Central Inn throughout St Piran’s Day - Megan Forrest (6.45pm), open the box charity game (7.45pm), Oll an Gwella (8pm) and Trelawny Shout (9pm).
A Trelawny Shout will also be staged at Newquay Rowing Club at 9pm.
Penryn
A proper Cornish celebration will be starting at the town’s Memorial Gardens at 10.30am.
The parade through town begins at 10.45am, while Temperance Hall will host Cornish fare, tea and merriment at 11am. The The Trelawney Shout will be held at Town Hall at around noon.
Penzance
Ahead of St Piran’s Day, a special Cornish Concert by a combined choir of schoolchildren from the Penwith area will take place in St John’s Hall, Penzance, on Wednesday, March 4, at 7pm.
On Thursday, March 5, hundreds of schoolchildren will gather at the top of Causewayhead, before setting off at 10.15am and dancing the St Piran Furry through the town to Morrab Gardens, where everyone will join together in a rousing rendition of ‘Trelawny’.
A Nos Lowen celebration will be taking place at the Acorn Theatre on the same day from 8pm. Bagas Fellyon and Dalla Duo will be helping to put on a Cornish dance party like no other.
Perranarworthal
The community is invited to come and celebrate St Piran's Day at Perranarworthal Village Hall on Thursday, March 5.
Celebration kick off at 3.15pm when the pipers start at Perranarworthal School, before they join the procession to the village hall. 4pm is when the local school performance in the hall will take place followed by a tea treat, the raising of the flag, pasty competition and supper.
There will be a slideshow and exhibition to view, while the evening will see the community choir and Devils Hat band perform, as well as the Cornish quiz take place. From 8pm, the procession heads to The Royal Oak pub where the music continues and the Trelawny Shout will be held at 9pm.
Perran Sands
The traditional St Piran Procession to the oratory and the old church begins at 2pm on Sunday, March 8.
There will be entertainment along the route by trustees and friends of St Piran Trust. Visitors can take daffodils to decorate the cross at the end and can get ready to be in good voice to sing 'Bro Goth Agan Tasow'. The public will meet at the gate, Piran Point, Perran Sands Holiday Park before-hand.
Redruth
On Saturday, March 7, Redruth will celebrate Cornwall’s Patron Saint with its annual St Piran’s Festival.
This year, the event embraces the theme ‘Gwenton,’ meaning Spring in Cornish, with a wide range of activities on offer that reflect this.
From 11am, schools, community groups, local dignitaries and Tolgus, Redruth’s giant lamb mascot, will parade around Redruth carrying artwork reflective of the festival theme and handing out daffodils.
Throughout the day, visitors will be able to enjoy displays of traditional Cornish Dance at Tatey Court. St Rumon’s Gardens will have musical performances taking place from 12.30pm.
There will also be theatre in the form of Ed Rowe’s ‘Cornish Caretakers,’ in the afternoon at Redruth Library. A Market will be taking place in the newly renovated Market Hall, between 11am and 5pm.
Saltash
Celebrations on Thursday, March 5 begin at 10am at Oaklands Community Centre with a cream tea morning.
At 10.30am, the focus moves to the Town Square on Fore Street, where the mayor, civic guests and community representatives will gather for a proclamation from the town crier.
At 11am, locals are invited to take part in the symbolic “Walk to England… and back.” The procession will head to the Tamar Bridge pedestrian walkway, pausing at the border before returning to Cornwall.
Celebrations continue at 11.45am at the Cornish Cross with flag waving, speeches and community singing. From 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Saltash Library Hub will host “Cups for Cornwall”, offering a free coffee afternoon and a warm welcome to all.
At 1.30pm, Ashtorre Rock will stage a singalong of traditional Cornish songs. The day will culminate at 9pm with the much-loved Trelawny Shout.
St Austell
A free community event to celebrate St Pirantide and all things Cornwall will be taking place in St Austell on Saturday, March 7.
In the White Hart Hotel there is Kevrennow – explaining the cultural links between the lands of St Piran and St David. Speakers from 10.45am to 1pm and music from 2pm.
There is Cornish Cultural music in Aylmer Square from 10.15am until 3pm. There will be a procession around St Austell which starts to gather in White River Place at 1pm and sets off at 1.30pm.
There is also a craft fair in the Market House and in Fore Street.
Truro
The 40th Truro St Piran’s Day Parade takes place on Thursday, March 5, at Lemon Quay from 1pm.
Residents and visitors are invited to gather on the quay from 12.30pm, ahead of the parade setting off. The parade will follow a revised route, starting on Lemon Quay and finishing at High Cross outside Truro Cathedral.
Adding to the festivities, Truro Farmers Market will host its popular St Piran’s Market on Saturday, March 7, celebrating the best of local produce and Cornish craftsmanship.
Wadebridge
A St Piran’s Day pasty making morning will be taking place at Egloshayle Church on Thursday, March 5, from 10am to noon.
Members of the public are invited to join the fun, hands-on sessions celebrating the special day as everyone learns how to make their own traditional Cornish pasties from scratch.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.