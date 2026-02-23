Nationally, the Labour government has released its National Cancer Plan, which sets out that by 2029, the NHS will meet all three cancer waiting time standards meaning that hundreds of thousands more patients will be treated within 62 days, with each patient receiving a tailored support plan covering treatment, mental health, and employment. This is a personal one for me, and I know it will be for many of us across South East Cornwall. So, it is great to see more support for better healthcare in rural areas in particular, by prioritising training places in communities like ours.