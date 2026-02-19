THE wilds of Rame Head are the next stop on our tour of exploration around Cornwall as the Cornish Times website serialises the travel book, Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County.
Journalist Andrew Townsend, the author of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!, says: “The tour of exploration starts in the riverside village of Cremyll in the south east of the county and then visits the adjacent Mount Edgcumbe Country Park. Last week, as part of the serialisation, we focused on the picturesque coastal communities of Kingsand and Cawsand.
“This week we are at Rame Head which sits at the entrance to Plymouth Sound and, in the past, was a lookout point for ships, friendly or otherwise, sailing in the English Channel.”
Today yachts catch the breeze off the headland, while warships and commercial vessels go to and fro about their business. Rame Head is a place to get away from it all. The remote promontory is topped by a small, old chapel and it certainly is a spot where you can find peace and quiet.
The coast path from Cawsand reaches Rame Head, via the Elizabethan harbour of Pier Cellars and Penlee Point. To the west, the path follows the cliffs of the beautiful Whitsand Bay.
The bay has long sandy beaches which are best visited when the tide is out. You can swim and surf here, though care must be taken because the currents can be dangerous.
Next time we will be in the neighbouring villages of Crafthole and Portwrinkle on the coast in Whitsand Bay. From there the tour continues along the splendid south coast of the county.
The journey around Cornwall offers something for everyone, from popular beaches, wild moorland, storm-beaten cliffs and scenic rivers to historic towns, pretty villages, mining relics and tourist attractions.
