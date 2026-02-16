As part of my role as the MP representing St Austell and Newquay, I have met with workers in our mining industry repeatedly. My offer to them has been crystal clear; I am willing to champion the sector to Government and to fight tooth and nail to ensure they get the support they need to thrive. In return, they must ensure that it is the residents of Cornwall that benefit from this growth - it is only right that it is the local people that get a share in the spoils. The jobs created by investment into Cornish mining must go to Cornish people, and the profits created must go towards improving public infrastructure – towards our NHS, our roads, our schools. A Cornish mining renaissance MUST benefit Cornish people.