Though I strongly disagree with PM Starmer on many of his policy decisions, he shouldn’t resign at this time. Unless it can be shown - once a thorough investigation is completed - that he had flagrantly ignored clear evidence and/or strong advice against the appointment of Mandelson as the UK’s Ambassador in the US. Unlike some notable examples amongst his many immediate predecessors, Starmer has demonstrated and maintained calm integrity, even if he may frustrate the media by embodying a cautious, dull and responsible persona.