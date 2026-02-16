WHEN the Westminster Village is seized by feverish drama many MPs lose ability of calm judgement and respond instead by headline-chasing in collusion with a media on steroids.
And so it is with the shocking Epstein files and the Mandelson revelations. Our first priority should be to support victims of trafficking and abuse, to introduce urgent measures to protect girls and women from such risks and to prevent and punish the abusers. But that has been swept aside as attention shifts to the stampede demanding a high-profile scalp.
Though I strongly disagree with PM Starmer on many of his policy decisions, he shouldn’t resign at this time. Unless it can be shown - once a thorough investigation is completed - that he had flagrantly ignored clear evidence and/or strong advice against the appointment of Mandelson as the UK’s Ambassador in the US. Unlike some notable examples amongst his many immediate predecessors, Starmer has demonstrated and maintained calm integrity, even if he may frustrate the media by embodying a cautious, dull and responsible persona.
The second priority should be to learn lessons and to improve standards in public life, to ensure those in privileged positions cannot abuse those privileges while undermining the national interest, as appears to be have happened in this case.
The job of restoring our communities following recent storms remains “work in progress”. I was grateful to National Grid, Cornwall Council, Openreach and South West Water for attending a public Storm Resilience and Recovery event I arranged in Penzance this week. There remain many lessons to be learned and actions to be taken. I’ll be seeking Government reassurance that emergency and resilience plans are thoroughly reviewed.
At the time of writing, many communities remain cut off. This includes properties in the Drym, Horsedowns, Ludgvan, St Levan, and Black Rock areas. Last weekend I visited some of those affected. No telephone, broadband, mobile or other essential communications since Storm Goretti over a month ago.
Simultaneously, I've received replies from Ministers which illustrate they seem to have had the wool pulled over their eyes; referring to communication outages only "during" the storm. Unaware those problems still continue. Even though I've repeatedly told them!
I highlighted examples of two such businesses at Drym and Wheal Sara, Horsedowns. Cornish Blooms which depends on online and telephone orders to send flowers by post. Now having to use temporary premises many miles away to communicate with customers and then to travel between to convey messages. Spanner & Jacks motor mechanics also struggling on while unable to communicate with customers or take card payments on site etc.
Added to these, many seriously and terminally ill residents had been left without essential support. The work continues. I’m determined that we learn lessons and address the exposed lack of resilience.
