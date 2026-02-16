I had the pleasure recently to chair the first evidence session of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Dairy, kickstarting our brand new inquiry into the vital industry. With North Cornwall home to hundreds of dairy farms and farming families, it’s so important to me that their voices are properly heard. As a group of experts, MPs, Peers, and others, we discussed everything from falling milk prices and sustainability barriers to tax incentives and planning reform. Many farmers feel the weight of constant pressures piling up (with more regulation, red tape, and energy costs) and feeling like they’ve next to no support. What we heard loud and clear from them is that the Government needs to ‘join up the dots’, provide upfront investment for farming sustainability, and stop making it harder for family farms to survive.