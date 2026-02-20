CORNWALL faces many tough challenges and, as we head into the 2026/27 budget announcements over the coming weeks, we’ll see both savings and extra funding directed towards adult social care and SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities), two areas under real pressure from rising demand and costs.
But there’s another issue that impacts almost every resident, driver, cyclist and pedestrian: the sheer number of potholes scarring our roads. From rural lanes to town streets, damage is everywhere. Frustration is mounting, I know because those complaints land in councillors’ inboxes daily.
Beyond the obvious safety risks – swerving to avoid holes, damaged wheels and suspension, even accidents – potholes are a constant, visible reminder that basic infrastructure isn’t being managed properly. Why are there so many? Why do we rely so heavily on emergency fixes? Why do most of those temporary repairs fail within weeks and need doing again?
I recognise the genuine pressures: relentless wet weather, limited budgets, stretched crews and sheer volume. But acceptance isn’t enough. We need creative, long-term solutions: better materials, smarter prioritisation, innovative repair techniques, or even partnerships with local businesses and communities.
Over the next few weeks, I’ll be actively seeking views from residents across the St Austell area. How are potholes affecting you? What would real improvement look like? What ideas do you have?
At any one time, Cornwall has over 4,000 reported potholes waiting attention and, until the weather improves, making a big dent will be difficult. But difficulty is no excuse for inaction.
I’m committed to gathering your experiences and fresh thinking, then taking them straight to Cornwall Council. We can and must do better. I look forward to hearing from you.
