THREE Tamarside heritage groups are joining forces for an ambitious cultural project after securing major funding for 2026.
The Old Cornwall Societies of Saltash, Callington and Torpoint have been awarded a Blue Sparks grant from Plymouth Sound National Marine Park to deliver “Hwedhlow an Mortidys ~ Tales of the Tides” – a year-long celebration of the maritime life and memory of Cornwall’s side of the River Tamar.
The initiative will shine a spotlight on the shared heritage of ferry crossings, fishing fleets, shipbuilding yards, naval connections and the everyday bond between local communities and the water that shapes them.
For Saltash, Callington and Torpoint Old Cornwall Societies, the project marks a rare and exciting collaboration across the river corridor. Members from all three groups have helped shape the programme, combining local knowledge, tradition and creativity to secure the funding.
Plans for 2026 are wide-ranging and hands-on. Residents will be invited to take part in oral history training, Maritime Memory Days and guided riverside walks. Creative workshops will explore storytelling and performance, culminating in a brand-new Mummers Play and a touring exhibition that will carry Tamar tales to communities along the waterfront.
Nev Meek, president of the Federation of Old Cornwall Societies, praised the determination of the Tamarside societies.
“I have been impressed by the enthusiasm of our Tamarside Old Cornwall Societies,” he said. “It is thanks to their commitment and energy that we have secured this Blue Sparks funding. We are looking forward to working together to deliver a fantastic range of events throughout 2026.”
Organisers say the project is about more than preserving the past. By gathering stories and celebrating maritime identity, “Tales of the Tides” aims to strengthen pride, connection and community spirit along the Tamar.
Preparations are now under way, with volunteers and contributors invited to get involved as momentum builds towards what promises to be a landmark year.
