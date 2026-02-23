A LEGENDARY Victorian sportswoman was back in the spotlight this week as Caradon Pilot Gig Rowing Club hosted a special celebration of Saltash rowing icon Ann Glanville.
The event, held at Saltash Sailing Club, brought together history, music and maritime pride in honour of the woman once dubbed “The World Champion Female Rower.”
Local historian Barry Brooking delivered a captivating talk on Anne’s remarkable life. In the 19th century, her four-woman crew competed in regattas across England and even in France, earning a fearsome reputation. They were rarely beaten – and, on occasion, rival crews reportedly refused to race against them.
The evening also featured rousing sea shanties from Dave the Music Man and his Saltash answer to the Fishermen’s Friends, creating a fitting nautical soundtrack to the celebration.
A major highlight of the night was the presentation of a framed colour print of what is believed to be the earliest known painting in the world of a women’s crew of four rowing. The original oil artwork, held by Ipswich Borough Council, depicts the opening of the Ipswich Wet Dock in 1842 and is widely thought to feature Ann Glanville and her crew.
Determined to secure recognition for Saltash’s sporting heroine, Mr Brooking sought copyright permission to reproduce the image. Ipswich Borough Council agreed, enabling prints to be made as a tribute to Glanville’s legacy.
Although an offer to display the print at Saltash Guildhall was declined, Caradon Pilot Gig Club stepped forward. Thanks to Steve and Linda Kent, the club recognised the importance of the piece and accepted the donation.
The framed print now hangs proudly at Saltash Sailing Club, believed to be the only copy in the world displayed by a pilot gig club.
Copies of a new book about Ann and her life, written by Terry and Maureen Cummings, were also made available during the evening.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.