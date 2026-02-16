CORNWALL councillor Paul Cador took matters into his own hands to tackle the mess at Carkeel roundabout, famously known as “the Gateway to Cornwall,” after maintenance work left it strewn with rubbish and debris.
Residents from Saltash and surrounding areas were appalled when overgrown vegetation was cut back, exposing discarded signage, metal, and other waste.
Social media quickly buzzed with criticism – and later praise – for Cllr Cador’s proactive response.
“After seeing the state of the roundabout and realising nothing would be done, I thought ‘enough is enough,’” said Cllr Cador (Reform UK, Saltash Trematon and Landrake).
True to his word, he spent three hours on Sunday personally collecting 20 bags of rubbish, with passing motorists honking and cheering his efforts.
“This roundabout is the first thing people see when entering Cornwall. I take pride in where I live and knew I had to act myself,” he added.
A setback came, however, when the nearby recycling centre refused the waste as industrial material. Thankfully, Westcountry Skip Hire stepped in to assist.
Looking ahead, Cllr Cador hopes local businesses or garden centres may donate wildflowers to brighten the site, whilst his hands-on approach has won widespread admiration, showing that sometimes one determined councillor can make real change happen.
Comments
