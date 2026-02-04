THE executors for the estate of Patricia Eileen Olds, otherwise known as Patricia Eileen Tregaskis (deceased) have issued a call for anyone with a claim against or an interest in his estate to make contact.
Ms Olds, who died on December 19, 2025, was formerly of The Mount. 14 Central Treviscoe, St Stephen, St Austell, Cornwall, PL26 7QW
Interested parties are to contact her executors before April 5, 2026.
Elsewhere, the executors of an estate of a St Cleer resident is set to be distributed in the near future.
Anyone with a claim in the estate of the late Siraprapa Tillot of The Old Vicarage, St Cleer, Liskeard, PL14 5DN are required to send their claim by April 5, 2026.
