MEMBERS of the public are being invited to a Cornish knees-up to celebrate St Piran’s Day (Thursday, March 5) at Liskeard’s Sterts Theatre.
Leskyn Kernow, which translates as Swing Cornwall, will be performing music from the golden age of swing to reimagined pop hits from more recent times.
Audiences can expect everything Basie to Beyonce via the Beatles from the south west’s hottest jazz musicians.
Recent highlights include a 20 day residency for Christmas at the Eden Project and sell out shows at the Minack Theatre.
The ensemble is part of Big Bang Music, an agency formed to promote high quality musical events from classical to contemporary across Cornwall and the south west.
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/sterts/t-plqzmlj
