CHAPEL Street Music will be performing at St. Bartholomew Church, near Bodmin, on Friday, March 20, as part of their Spring series of concerts.
Named after one of the most historic and characterful streets in Penzance, Chapel Street Music was formed in 2021, bringing together leading professional musicians from Cornwall under the leadership of Timothy Dean.
In this series of events in Cornwall’s atmospheric chapels and churches, the ensemble will share a dynamic, varied and innovative programme of music. Presented in a relaxed and informal manner, the group hope to delight both classical music fans and curious first timers.
While chamber music is at the heart of the group’s annual concert programme, the ensemble also deliver educational workshops and community projects, collaborating with the Big Dance Company, the Minack Theatre Acting Academy and Coppice Theatre.
To book tickets, visit: www.tickettailor.com/events/carntocove/2019802
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.