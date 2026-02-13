A TECH system designed by school pupils in Cornwall for a competition is now being considered for development on a larger scale in partnership with a prestigious scientific organisation.
The Cornwall schools TECgirls competition invited youngsters to design an app that could solve a real-world environmental problem.
Nine students from Brannel School in the Clay Country triumphed with a system that measures air quality in parks using a small Micro:bit computer. The system helps to show how clean the air is in places where people walk, play and spend time outdoors.
Judges praised the project for its clear purpose and smart use of technology. Following the competition, the idea is being considered for further development in partnership with the Royal Society.
