THE Cornwall Community Media Network (CCMN) are encouraging applications to join their fourth annual Digital Skills Bootcamp.
Participants will receive a comprehensive introduction to all aspects of community radio, including presenting, production, technical support, content creation, and wider support roles.
Members of the public are invited to join a meet and greet event held at BBC Radio Cornwall, to learn more about the programme, future volunteering opportunities and for a special tour of the studios in Truro.
These hour-long sessions take place on the morning of Sunday, February 15 at 10am and evening of Wednesday, February 18, at 6pm and again at 7pm.
Interested parties are asked to only book on to one of the sessions available to ensure there is enough space for people to join in another slot.
Successful applicants then move onto a four-week training programme, led by industry experts to learn more about digital media and community broadcasting.
The concept of launching a Digital Skills Bootcamp arose as a means to reignite community engagement in local radio, and to spark an interest with listeners to become volunteer presenters.
In past years, the bootcamp has led to several standout success stories, with participants progressing into a range of roles across their local stations.
Nathan Hunkin, director of digital and communications at The CHAOS Group, said: “Our Digital Skills Bootcamp has become a gateway for people who’ve always been curious about radio but never knew where to start.
“We’re seeing participants grow in confidence, learn industry‑ready skills and go on to make a genuine impact in their local stations. It’s all about giving people the tools they need and strengthening community radio across Cornwall.”
Those interested in signing up for the bootcamp can visit cornwallmedia.network or call 01872 228844.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.