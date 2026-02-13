A POSTMISTRESS in Cornwall is warning people to be on their guard over counterfeit notes.
Sally Bourton, who runs Trewoon Post Office, near St Austell, said she has had to impound two fake £20 notes in two days.
Sally is urging people to be careful, particularly if they are selling something and the buyer is paying in cash.
She said: “We have had two fake £20 notes in two days here at Trewoon Post Office which we have impounded.
“These are pretty convincing at first glance, though, along with other missing security features, the raised dots in the front left corner are missing.
“Having spoken to a few local business owners lately, there appears to be a lot of these in circulation which in turn causes financial losses.
“Please be careful, especially if you're selling something and the buyer pays in cash."
Sally has also highlighted an incident in St Ives where £4,700 in counterfeit cash was used to buy an electric motorcycle.
Police investigating that case said: “Members of the public are asked to be on their guard when selling items for cash to individuals they do not know. Advice on how to check if banknotes are genuine can be found at: https://orlo.uk/Glg76.”
