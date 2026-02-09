FALSE IMPRISONMENT
AARON JACKA, 29, of Trenoweth Estate, North Country changed his plea to guilty at Truro Crown Court on a charge of falsely imprisoning a woman at Crantock on 31 May. He was sent to prison for 59 months and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim or go to an address in Newquay or the adjoining roads of Tregunnel Hill, Hawkins Road and Listry Road or go to the Business Aviation Centre at RAF St Mawgan until further notice.
ARSON
MANDY MELLOW, 56, of Prince Charles House, Lostwood Road, St Austell pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered at Prince Charles House on 20 September. She was sent to prison for 15 months.
PROCEEDS OF CRIME
ROBERT MORRIS, of Broadmead, Callington has had £141,535 cash, approximately £14,750 collectable coins, three Rolex watches worth £35,760 and precious metals worth between £25,000 and £50,000, seized by police under the Proceeds of Crime Act in August, detained for a further six months while enquiries continue.
FRAUD
BRENDAN SELF, 28, of Jago Close, Liskeard has been sent to prison for two years after he pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to, between November 2021 and June 2022 at Saltash, using a bank card belonging to a man to make a gain of £25,320. He was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim or go to Grenfell Gardens, Saltash until 9 January 2036.
SEX OFFENCES
JAMES DARCEY, 53, of Porth Bean Road, Newquay pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at Roche Recreation Ground in November 2024. He was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and is banned from going to an area of Roche and entering Roche Recreational Park. He has to do 200 hours unpaid work and was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order prohibiting him from having any unsupervised contact with any child aged under 16 with some limited exceptions. He has to pay £1,000 costs.
MICHAEL ROWLANDS, 45, of Buller Hill, Redruth changed his plea to guilty at Truro Crown Court on a charge of failing to comply with notification requirements of the sex offenders register between 18 January and 4 March last year when he stayed at an address in Kingsley Court, Fraddon where a girl who was aged under 18 lived. He was given a six-month conditional discharge.
JAY CAPEWELL, 19, of Melrose Avenue, Plymouth pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to sexually assaulting and raping a woman at Foxhole, to suffocating her and assaulting her occasioning her actual bodily harm. He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned until 16 April.
SIMON CHURCH, 41, of Hall Road, St Dennis who was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of making indecent photographs of children, including the most serious category A between 2020 and 2022, has been given a 16-month prison sentence suspended for 24 months. He was also found guilty of breaching a sexual harm prevention order and has to do 180 hours unpaid work and was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for ten years restricting his use of the internet and his contact with girls aged under 16. He has to pay £200 costs and a £187 surcharge.
ANDREW JOHNSON, 56, of Penhale Meadow, St Cleer was found not guilty at Truro Crown Court of intentionally touching a 13-year-old girl in a sexual way at Truro between 2022 and 2023. He pleaded guilty to inciting a 15-year-old girl to expose her breasts. He will be sentenced on 20 February and was released on conditional bail not to contact five females.
MICHAEL BOOTH, 52, of West Street, Liskeard pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to, on 21 December at Hayle, threatening to rape a woman, sexually penetrating her without her consent and threatening her with a knife. He pleaded guilty to assaulting her occasioning actual bodily harm. He was remanded in custody and the case adjourned until 29 April.
DAVID DAVIES, 63, of Maple Avenue, Torpoint was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of a number of sexual offences including raping a 13-year-old girl and sexually touching a girl as young as five-years-old. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 13 February.
CHRIS CLARK, 32, of Battersea Park Road, London pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to raping a woman at Launceston between 1 and 15 October 2024. He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned until 17 April.
ANTHONY COX, 62, of Mayna Parc, North Petherwin was sent to prison for eight months after he pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to breaching a sexual harm prevention order at Launceston on 30 September when he failed to disclose a laptop to the police.
ASSAULT
DWAYNE TAYLOR, 41, of Fairview Terrace, Newquay changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on a man and possessing a locking knife with a three inch blade and a Stanley knife on Central Square, Newquay in September 2022. He was given a 13-month prison sentence suspended for two years and will have to do 200 hours unpaid work and pay his victim £1000 compensation.
HAMZA KARABULUT, 42, of Dudnance Lane, Pool was found not guilty when the prosecution offered no evidence at Truro Crown Court of strangling a woman and assaulting her occasioning actual bodily harm at Bodmin on 21 December.
JASON GRILLS, 36, of Pentillie Road, Plymouth pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman at Bodmin on Christmas Day occasioning her actual bodily harm. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 5 March.
CHARDONNAY MURCHISON, 23, of Lanchard Green, Lanchard Road, Liskeard pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to inflicting grievous bodily harm on a man at Liskeard in November 2024. She was given a 14-month prison sentence suspended for two years, put on a four-month curfew to remain at her home between 7pm and 7am daily and has to do 120 hours unpaid work. She was made subject to an exclusion order not to enter JJs Bar in Liskeard for 12 months and has to pay a £187 surcharge.
KEANU WEBB, 20, of Sycamore Drive, Torpoint changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a man at Torpoint in November 2023 occasioning him actual bodily harm. He was given a ten-month prison sentence suspended for two years, put on a five-month curfew to remain at his home between 7.30pm and 4am daily and ordered to pay £2,000 compensation.
ROYSTON MORGAN, 23, of HMP Bristol, pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a man at Launceston in July 2024 occasioning him actual bodily harm. He denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent – this count will remain on file. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 26 February.
GUN CRIME
TRISTAN EDGE, 44, of NFA, Newquay pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to attempting to rob a man of a mobile phone, another man of cash and a woman of cash and not guilty to possessing an air weapon while committing attempted robbery but guilty to possessing an imitation firearm, a replica air pistol, at Newquay on 23 December with intent to cause a man and a woman to believe violence would be used against them or another and guilty to possessing 0.82 grams of cocaine. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 24 April.
KNIFE CRIME
DWAYNE TAYLOR, 41, of Fairview Terrace, Newquay changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Curt charged with having a Stanley knife in Central Square, Newquay in September 2022. He was given a 16-month prison sentence suspended for two years and will have to do 200 hours unpaid work.
BLAZE FISHER, 30, of Trelawney Road, Helston was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of possessing a locking knife at High Cross Street, St Austell in September 2023. Sentence was adjourned for reports.
BURGLARY
JAMES WILSON, 37, of Timber Close, St Austell pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to entering Ozzell Bowl in St Austell as a trespasser in February 2024 and stealing three charity tins. He was given a nine-month prison sentence suspended for two years, put on a three-month curfew to remain at his home daily between 7pm and 7am and ordered to pay a £187 surcharge.
HARASSMENT
GARETH FOX, 36, of NFA, Newquay pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to harassing a woman at St Columb between October 2024 and May 2025 and to breaching a restraining order when he contacted a woman he was prohibited from contacting. A charge of engaging in controlling behaviour, which he had denied, will remain on file. He was sent to prison for eight months.
RICKY SUTTON, 35, of NFA, Truro changed his plea to guilty at Truro Crown Court on a charge of harassment by breaching a restraining order imposed by Truro Crown Court on 30 July when he entered East Street, Newquay on 8 August. He was given a four-month custodial period with one month to be spent in prison.
SCOTT MACFARLANE, 51, of the Travelodge in Roche who pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to criminal damage at a property in Newquay, harassing a woman and breaching a non-molestation order last September and October by contacting a woman by video doorbell, social media and written messages has been sent to prison for two months. He was made subject to a restraining order not to contact two men and three women or enter a specific area of Newquay until January 2031.
LEROY PEDRICK, 41, of NFA, St Austell pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order by sending multiple messages to a woman and harassment by sending her messages of an abusive and distressing nature. He was sent to prison for 12 weeks with magistrates taking into account his criminal record.
SCOTT JENKINS, 43, of Killyvarder Way, St Austell changed his plea to guilty on a charge of harassing a woman at Luxulyan between September 2024 and January 2025 when he attended her home and was verbally abusive towards her on numerous occasions and threatened to print messages between her and another man and post them in her workplace. He will be sentenced on 7 April and was released on conditional bail not to go to an address in Luxulyan or contact his victim.
DANIELLE ALLEN, 36, of Treneglos, Frogpool changed her plea to guilty when she appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with breaching a restraining order imposed by Truro Crown Court in April 2022 when, on 25 April at Old Roselyon Road, St Blazey, she contacted a woman whom she was prohibited from contacting. She was given a nine-month prison sentence suspended for two years.
DRUG OFFENCES
MITKO MITKOV, 24, of Henver Road, Newquay pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing 6.33 grams of cocaine with intent to supply at Newquay on 27 December. He was sent to prison for 24 months.
MATTHEW RANGER, 55, of Coombe Park Holiday Bungalows, Downderry pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to producing cannabis at Castle Lodge, Carnkie in October 2024 and possessing lysergic acid diethylamide. He was given a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years and ordered to do 250 hours unpaid work.
AFFRAY
TOMMY BOTTRILL, 28, of Evenden Court, Torpoint changed his plea to guilty at Truro Crown Court on a charge of, at Torpoint in October 2022, he used or threatened violence towards two men. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 20 February.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
DARREN MASTERS, 39, of Lower Barn Court, Priory Road, Newquay changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with criminal damage to an air fryer, kitchen cupboard, living room wall, door, light switch, iPhone, a television, bedroom light switch and door frame and patio door lock at a property in Newquay. He was sent to prison for a month. Charges of engaging in coercive behaviour and assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm in Newquay last September which he had denied will remain on file.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
KEVIN ROWE, 37, of NFA, was made subject to a domestic violence protection notice on 1 February not to contact or threaten a woman or go to an address in Bodmin.
ASHLEY PEARCE, 35, of Higher Bore Street, Bodmin was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 1 February not to contact or threaten a woman or go to Tudor Lodge Park, Crowlas.
JASON STEWART, 38, of Agnes Close, Bude admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order on 30 January by going inside a property at Woodfield Road, Bude which he was prohibited from doing. He was fined £50.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DAVID TOMKISS, 60, of Higher Bore Street, Bodmin pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to exposing his genitals at Bodmin in August and October 2021, November and December 2022 and January 2023 intending that someone would see them and be distressed. He was remanded in custody because he had failed to surrender to bail and his trial fixed for 13 July
THEFT
SACHA MAY, 43, of Carclaze Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to stealing seven packs of butter from Spar in Eastcliffe Road, Par. She was fined £40 and ordered to pay £16.54 compensation.
NOEL MCGREENE, 43, of NFA, Liskeard pleaded guilty to stealing a 24-pack of lager from Addington Stores in Higher Lux Street, Liskeard on 12 December. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £51.10 compensation, a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.
DRUG DRIVE
GAVIN LEWIS, 42, of the Red Lion, Lower Lux Street, Liskeard pleaded guilty to driving at Lockengate with 6.7 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two, possessing 1.6 grams of cannabis and 4.17 grams of cocaine and using a vehicle without insurance on 8 October. He will be sentenced on 8 May and was given an interim driving ban.
