TRISTAN EDGE, 44, of NFA, Newquay pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to attempting to rob a man of a mobile phone, another man of cash and a woman of cash and not guilty to possessing an air weapon while committing attempted robbery but guilty to possessing an imitation firearm, a replica air pistol, at Newquay on 23 December with intent to cause a man and a woman to believe violence would be used against them or another and guilty to possessing 0.82 grams of cocaine. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 24 April.