THE much-loved endurance ride at Boconnoc Estate has been officially awarded Area Qualifier status for the 2026 National Endurance Championships, further cementing its reputation as one of the South West’s premier equestrian events.
Taking place on June 13 and 14, the two-day Boconnoc Ride will now serve as a crucial stepping stone for riders hoping to qualify for the National Championships at Thetford, Norfolk, in August.
Organised by Jo and Peter Claridge on behalf of Endurance GB, the event offers competitors the opportunity to secure their Championship place by finishing in the top three at their chosen level.
The awarding of Qualifier status is expected to increase entries and bring additional visitors to the Lostwithiel area, with riders, crews and supporters travelling from across the South West and beyond.
Peter, who has organised the ride at Boconnoc since 2013, said: “We’re delighted that Boconnoc has been selected as an Area Qualifier for 2026.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity for South West riders to compete for Championship qualification on their doorstep, and we’re proud to showcase the Estate and the sport of endurance here in Cornwall.”
Boconnoc offers a rare opportunity to ride across private estate land not normally open to the public. Thanks to the support of Elizabeth Fortescue and the estate team, riders experience rolling parkland, ancient woodland and quiet tracks set against the backdrop of the Georgian Boconnoc House.
The 2026 event will once again include a full range of classes, from Foundation distances to 80km competitive rides and two-day challenges, making it accessible for newcomers while still offering a serious test for experienced combinations.
As an Area Qualifier, the event will attract riders from across the region aiming to secure one of the coveted top-three placings required to progress to the National Championships.
With ample on-site parking, camping and corralling, the event creates a vibrant weekend atmosphere while remaining firmly focused on horse welfare and sporting excellence.
Entries for the Boconnoc Ride open in April, and organisers are encouraging riders to plan their season early, particularly those targeting Championship qualification.
The 2026 Boconnoc Ride promises to combine competitive spirit with the welcoming community atmosphere that endurance riding is known for.
For full details, visit the Endurance GB website: www.endurancegb.co.uk
