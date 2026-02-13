A Cornish MP has welcomed the news that a popular bathing spot in South East Cornwall could benefit from better water quality for bathers.
Local communities are being invited to have their say on proposals to designate 13 new bathing water sites in the South West, including the River Fowey at Lostwithiel, as part of a six-week public consultation.
They include new rivers and coastal waters that are already popular with swimmers, reflecting growing public interest in outdoor swimming and connecting with local blue spaces.
Anna Gelderd, MP for South East Cornwall, highlighted the need to secure the site through the consultation process, encouraging local residents to take a few minutes to respond to the public consultation, that runs until March 23.
England’s 451 designated bathing waters are regularly tested for water quality by the Environment Agency during the bathing season from mid-May to September, helping people make informed choices about where and when to swim.
Being designated can bring wider benefits for local areas, while the monitoring data can also be used by the Environment Agency to act and clean up the waters in years ahead.
Ms Gelderd said: “For too long South East Cornwall has had to put up with poor water quality and a lack of action across our area. I have had ongoing conversations with local people and community groups like Drip Drip about these concerns, and this proposal for Lostwithiel is a clear and welcome step forward.
“Designation would mean regular testing and real accountability, giving residents the confidence they deserve when they swim and enjoy our local waters. I am encouraging everyone in Lostwithiel and the surrounding areas to take part in the consultation.”
Water minister Emma Hardy added: “Rivers and beaches are at the heart of so many communities, and people deserve a say in how these community assets are looked after.
“Our plans to designate new bathing water sites show how we are backing local ambition and recognising the pride in places that matter most to people.
“They are one part of this government’s generational reform of the water system, that will cut water pollution and clean up our rivers lakes and seas for good.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.