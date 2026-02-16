A CRAZY golf week is being staged in the centre of St Austell during the school half-term holiday.
The free indoor pop-up course has been laid on at White River Place by St Austell BID (Business Improvement District).
The course will be open for play from 11am to 4pm each day, between Monday, February 16, and Friday, February 20, in the unit next to Rowe’s Bakery.
People are being encouraged to take along their children or to challenge their friends to a game as they enjoy a bit of fun in the town centre.
The publicity for the event says: “Looking for something to do this half-term? Swing by and enjoy free family crazy golf – no booking needed, just turn up and play.
“This event is part of our ongoing work to create vibrant, welcoming experiences in St Austell, supporting families, boosting footfall and celebrating our community.
“Bring the kids, challenge your mates or just enjoy a bit of light-hearted fun. It’s completely free and perfect for all ages.”
BID manager Annette Miller said on Monday: “The indoor crazy golf pop-up in White River Place is now up and running and it’s already bringing some great energy into the town centre.
“The project is being delivered by St Austell BID as part of our ongoing work to create fun, family-friendly activities that support footfall and engagement in the town.
“It has been part-funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, allocated through Cornwall Council’s Community Levelling Up Programme, which forms part of the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Good Growth Programme, alongside direct funding and support from St Austell BID.
“This pop-up is something we plan to bring out at different points throughout the year to add vibrancy and give families something enjoyable and free to do in the town centre.”
