MORE than 100 new trees have been planted by volunteers in the grounds surrounding a care house at Porthpean, near St Austell.
The volunteers from St Austell Rotary Club braved muddy conditions and a hail shower while undertaking the planting at Penrice House Residential Home.
The area that was planted had previously been cleared of scrub as part of a project to create an open space with new pathways, shrubs and a bird hide. The design and implementation of the scheme has involved students at the Eden Project.
The Rotarians said the planting was timely as many trees in surrounding areas had been lost to Storm Goretti.
A club spokesperson said: “A dedicated team of eight volunteers from the St Austell Rotary Club, led by Ian Kelly, bravely took on the bracing weather to plant new trees. The saplings, generously donated by the Woodland Trust, mark the latest step in an ongoing effort to enhance and protect the woodland areas within the estate.
“This year’s planting location was chosen to help fill a natural gap in the woodland canopy and to enrich a newly-developed outdoor space made possible through financial support from Cornwall Council and the Community Levelling Up Programme. The area has been newly landscaped and ornamentally planted, featuring winding pathways and a beautifully-constructed bird hide, offering visitors a sheltered spot for wildlife watching.
“Penrice House soon has plans to open this rejuvenated space to community groups, creating opportunities for local schools, wellbeing groups and nature clubs to enjoy the serene woodland setting. The long‑term vision is to establish the site as a welcoming, accessible hub for nature engagement and community events throughout the year.
“St Austell Rotary Club, which has a long history of supporting environmental initiatives and community wellbeing, continues to play an active role in local projects like this one.”
