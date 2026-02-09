Launceston
Inner Wheel Club
Inner Wheel president Helen Bailey presented membership pins to Linda Barnett and Sarah Randall Beale as members welcomed them into the club, they were introduced to the club by member Moira Wilding.
The induction took place at Trethorne Golf Club at the clubs monthly meeting, Inner Wheel is the largest women’s voluntary organisation in the world with over 120,000 members. Service and friendship is the organisations motto and both Linda and Sarah are looking forward to being part of the club.
Membership of the club is growing and they all look forward to others joining soon. Contact the group at [email protected] if anyone has any questions about membership or what the club does.
The club meets on the fourth Monday of each month for a meal, meeting and an activity or speaker.
Lanreath
Football club
The results Lanreath Football Club 150 Draw for January 2026 are: 1st prize, Amy Collins £30; 2nd, Wendy Bishop £20; 3rd, Nathan Hawke £10.
East Cornwall
Court Goodwill 5077
Members and friends of East Cornwall Court Goodwill 5077, part of the Foresters Friendly Society, have raised an impressive £1,300 in support of Cornwall Hospice Care.
The funds were formally presented during a special visit to St Julia’s Hospice in Hayle, marking a significant milestone in the Court’s ongoing charitable work.
Chief Ranger (Chair) Joan Thomas, accompanied by five fellow Court members and supported by her husband and member Ken Thomas, visited the hospice to present the cheque to hospice manager Owen Crocker and Fundraising Manager Leanne Coutson. The fundraising took place during Joan’s term of office and was made possible through a variety of activities including raffles, a garden party, and generous donations from friends, neighbours and family in lieu of birthday and Christmas presents. Special thanks were also extended to Courts Pride of the Plym and Goodwill for their kind contributions.
During the visit, members learned more about the vital work carried out by Cornwall Hospice Care. The organisation receives approximately 91 per cent of its running costs from public donations, with only nine per cent funded by the NHS. On average, around 370 patients are admitted to hospice wards each year, with an average patient age of 50. Cornwall Hospice Care operates two hospices serving adults aged 18 and over from across the county, and encouragingly, around one third of patients are supported to return home or to a care home following treatment and care.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
February 14, ‘Soup and Sweet’ lunch from noon to 2pm.
February 15, Cluster service at Dobwalls at 10am.
North Hill
Parish Council
NORTH Hill Parish Council held their monthly meeting on February 2, at North Hill Village Hall.
One planning application was considered, PA25/09647 – Unit 1, Moorview, Coads Green, PL15 7LY – Change of use Class E to use Class C3 (residential dwelling house) with various external alterations and additions. It was agreed that there was no plan to change the footprint and North Hill Parish Council had no objections to the applications.
Other matters discussed included confirmation of the application being received by Cornwall Highways Improvement Programme for speed restrictions at Bathpool village. It was further resolved that an application would be made to the Community Infrastructure Levy funding which was now open, for the creation of the path needed to run from the rear village hall car park to the cemetery. Mill Lane, from the B3254 heading down to Bathpool was also discussed due to the continual flooding during bad weather. The lane has now been reported to Highways who are going to look to complete repairs as soon as possible and seek a more long term solution post April 2026.
Tender adverts have now been placed on the website, Facebook and local village boards for the works required on the cemetery path. Cornwall Council ward member councillor Adrian Parsons shared a lengthy report including updates in relation to Mill Lane, Highways in general and Community Infrastructure Levy Funding. The full report is available to read in the minutes of the meeting which are on North Hill Parish Council website.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
The annual candlemas service was held at St Melor's, Linkinhorne on Sunday, February 1, at 6.30pm commemorating the presentation of Jesus in the temple, as well as the purification of the Virgin Mary, forty days after the birth of her son.
Snowdrops, known as candlemas bells with the whiteness of the flowers reflecting the purity of Mary, and the bell shape heralding the ringing in of better weather to come.
A note for gardeners - Candlemas is a good time to split clumps of snowdrops to add even more to enjoy next year!
During the service Lay Minister Andrew Doney read a lesson and delivered the sermon, Lay Minister, Roy Cooper also read a lesson and the offering was taken by Mark Harris.
Morning prayer - Mondays weekly at 10am.
Sunday, February 15 - Evensong at 6.30pm.
St Paul’s Church, Upton Cross
Sunday, February 15 - Communion at 10am.
Rilla Mill Pantomime
The Rilla Mill pantomime ‘Sleeping Beauty’ took place in the village hall at the end of January which was well attended. A most enjoyable and fun production of Sleeping Beauty.
Well done to all the cast and all those involved in the production of it. This time it also included characters from Aladdin, Snow White, Cinderella, Mother Goose, Robin Hood, as the programme stated - "The Story of Sleeping Beauty as you could never have imagined before in your wildest dreams!!"
It was supporting the charities "Man Down" founded in Cornwall, dedicated to supporting men with mental health challenges, and the Alzheimer's Society.
Callington/St Ive
Wesley Guild
The Guild meeting held on Monday, February 2, was changed, from what was planned.
It turned into an informal evening with some members, sharing stories and experiences. An enjoyable evening had by all.
The next Callington and St Ive Wesley Guild meeting will take place on Monday, August 16, starting at 7.30pm.
This will be a musical evening with various members and friends taking part.
Held at Callington Methodist Church, in the Guild room. All are welcome.
St Ive
Parish church
The United Service, will be held at St Ive Parish Church, on Sunday, February 15, starting at 11.15am.
Tea/coffee will be served following the service. All welcome.
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church meets on Sunday in the Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA.
Breakfast is available from 9.45am and may include cooked breakfast, croissants, toast or a choice of fruit while getting to know each other before the cafe style worship from 10.30am for approximately an hour.
This week will include communion too. Everyone is welcome.
Kilkhampton
St James the Great Parish Church
St James the Great Candlemas Sunday service was held in the Church on Sunday, February 1.
The church bells rang out before the Holy Communion service which was led by Rev Jane Bradbury and candles were glowing throughout the church. The lesson was read by Ian Mason.
The hymns were led by church organist Luke Francis and the choir of St James with the hymns being: ‘Light's abode, celestial Salem’, ‘Bright the vision that delighted’, ‘Thou, whose almighty word’ and ‘Crown Him with many crowns’.
The offertory was taken up by Margaret Dickinson.
During Holy Communion, which was administered by Rev Jane assisted by Kevin McGrath, the choir rendered: O Sion, open wide thy gates.
After the service, many of the congregation made their way to the Grenville Rooms for the annual candlemas Lunch, where many others from the village, the parish and further afield had also gathered.
Reg Hambley said Grace and the team served the meal which consisted of roast beef, Yorkshire puddings, roast potatoes and seasonal vegetables. This was followed by the sweet trolley which was filled with many delicious desserts.
Cheese and biscuits, teas and coffees rounded off the meal. Wines and fruit juice were also available. Roger Dunstan gave a vote of thanks to all the team for all their work in once again preparing and serving such a delicious meal.
Pancrasweek
St Pancras Church
The Plough Service was held at St Pancras Church on Sunday, January 25.
The congregation gathered at the car park where the tractor and plough was parked, which Roger Vanstone had brought along. Rev. Alison Hardy welcomed everyone and led the service in the church.
Roger also said: "We come as representatives of our community to offer our work to the service of God."
The children had brought along toy farm vehicles. Other members taking part were Isaac, Sebastian, Dave, Julia, Mandy Peter. The organist was Barbara Cole.
Refreshments were served at the close of the service.
