Other matters discussed included confirmation of the application being received by Cornwall Highways Improvement Programme for speed restrictions at Bathpool village. It was further resolved that an application would be made to the Community Infrastructure Levy funding which was now open, for the creation of the path needed to run from the rear village hall car park to the cemetery. Mill Lane, from the B3254 heading down to Bathpool was also discussed due to the continual flooding during bad weather. The lane has now been reported to Highways who are going to look to complete repairs as soon as possible and seek a more long term solution post April 2026.