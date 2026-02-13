PEOPLE are being encouraged to take part in a new fun initiative to support hospitality businesses in the centre of St Austell.
Discover St Austell: A Hospitality Adventure is being backed by more than 25 businesses including eateries and pubs.
Jake Richards, of Jake’s Bakes, in the Market House, is behind the idea. Before Christmas, Jake ran the St Austell Recognition – STAR – Awards to celebrate people making a difference locally.
Now he is focused on boosting the hospitality sector. The initiative invites people to visit at least 10 of the outlets taking part, keeping a receipt each time. Those who collect 10 receipts by April 19 can enter a draw with a first prize of £100.
Jake said: "After launching the STAR Awards last year, I wanted the next project to focus on something just as important – collaboration.
“Hospitality businesses across the country are facing significant pressures right now, from rising wages and business rates to increasing energy costs. St Austell is no different. January through to March are traditionally some of the most challenging months for our industry, yet these are the businesses that bring life, warmth and character to our town all year round.
“Discover St Austell: A Hospitality Adventure was supported after conversations with fellow managers and owners across town. The response was incredible, every venue was willing to work together. That sense of unity is what makes this project special.
“The idea is simple: encourage people to explore, try somewhere new, revisit old favourites and support the local venues that are here for them. It adds a bit of fun, a bit of friendly competition and, hopefully, brings more people through the doors of our fantastic hospitality businesses.
“At Jake’s Bakes, we’re really looking forward to welcoming new faces.”
Special leaflets have been printed and more details are available at www.jakesbakescornwall.com
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.