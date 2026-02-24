ONE of Saltash’s most historic and high-energy events is calling for reinforcements – and organisers say they urgently need more hands on deck.
Saltash Regatta & Waterside Festival is holding a key planning meeting tonight (Tuesday, February 24) at Ashtorre Rock at 6pm, as preparations ramp up for this summer’s spectacular waterfront celebration.
The dedicated volunteer team behind the event is appealing for new helpers to support what has become one of the town’s biggest annual attractions. From behind-the-scenes planning to hands-on help during the weekend itself, organisers say extra support is vital to keep the much-loved festival thriving.
First established in 1835, the historic regatta will return on Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26, promising another packed programme of family-friendly entertainment along the waterfront.
The festival has grown into a major community highlight, featuring live music, gig racing, sailing, a lively open-air market, inflatables, a popular dog show and the ever-entertaining cardboard boat race. With free entry for the public, the event draws large crowds and creates a buzzing atmosphere across the town.
But organisers say the scale of the weekend means more volunteers are essential.
Whether helping to co-ordinate activities, assisting traders, stewarding on the day or supporting event logistics in the lead-up, there are roles to suit anyone keen to get involved and support their community.
Anyone interested in volunteering or learning more is encouraged to attend tonight’s meeting.
