THE Eden Project has celebrated surpassing 25 million visitors - a milestone that carries special significance in its 25th anniversary year.
To celebrate the landmark, Eden invited back one of its earliest young visitors to celebrate. Rosie Johns, who lives in Cornwall, not only walked through the gates of the world-class destination when it opened in 2001, but also visited aged just nine during the ‘Big Build’ in 2000 with her family, donning hardhat and high vis to watch the biomes take shape.
Rosie and her family were met by co-founder Sir Tim Smit OBE, CEO Andy Jasper and Dr Jo Elworthy – Eden’s director of interpretation, science and engagement – and one of the first employees of the Eden Project. Together they reminisced before surprising Rosie and her family with lifetime membership and VIP tickets to an Eden Sessions concert of their choice.
Rosie’s connection to Eden reaches right back to its beginnings. She grew up in a family with strong environmental values. Her father, a firefighter with a passion for sustainability, went on to study environmental studies, while her grandfather, who grew up in the Falklands, worked in environmental survey roles, including expeditions with the British Antarctic Survey in the 1940s.
These early influences alongside her childhood visits to Eden left a lasting impression. After moving to Cornwall permanently in 2018, Rosie joined the Sensory Trust, working on projects that improve accessibility and inclusion in outdoor environments. Now raising her daughter in Cornwall, she continues to visit Eden as part of family life, passing on the environmental awareness that shaped her own upbringing.
CEO Andy Jasper said: “It’s wonderful to connect with Rosie as we celebrate a staggering 25 million visitors to the Eden Project in our momentous 25th year. Rosie’s story is fascinating - stretching from that formative moment overlooking the construction to her work supporting inclusive access to nature.
“Her moment with us today represents far more than one milestone; it reflects the millions of people who have walked through our gates, returned time and again, or are yet to experience Eden for the first time.
“We are profoundly grateful to every one of the 25 million visitors who have been part of this extraordinary, pioneering journey. As we look ahead, we remain committed to expanding our charitable work, growing new projects and spearheading initiatives across the UK and around the world and inspiring even more people to imagine a better future for our planet.”
Commenting on the reunion, Rosie said: “Visiting Eden and standing with my brothers in oversized hard hats at the edge of that enormous construction pit is something we’ve always remembered. Coming back all these years later has been incredibly special.
“Those early experiences, combined with the environmental values instilled by my family, helped spark my interest in nature and have shaped so much of my life, including the work I do now with the Sensory Trust. I never imagined I’d be part of Eden’s 25‑year story, let alone receive such a thoughtful surprise.”
