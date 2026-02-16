CORNISH rap duo Hedluv + Passman will be headlining a quintessentially Cornish music bill at the Global Pasty Championships at The Lost Gardens of Heligan on Saturday, February 28.
The Casio hip-hop pioneers, who will be making their Lost Gardens debut, will be joined by St Austell synthpoppers Strange Almond, foot-stomping favourites The Tregony Teachers and seafaring shanty singers the Pirates of St Piran for a celebration of all things Cornish on the Saturday before St Piran’s Day.
As unofficial ambassadors of Cornish culture, Redruth-based Hedluv + Passman have taken their songs about “doing things dreckly” to audiences around the world, and in the process have become a part of Cornish culture themselves. Their live show is uplifting and hilarious, and their tunes are seriously catchy.
Strange Almond are St Austell duo Mark Barratt and Steven Havenhand, formerly of Britpop legends Pulp. They play exclusively eighties synthpop and aim to get the Global Pasty Championships crowd dancing off those extra pasty pounds.
The Tregony Teachers have been entertaining the young and old of Cornwall for more than a decade with their combination of self-taught interpretive dance and hit-and-miss attempts at comedy. Occasionally they play some excellent music, but only once the jokes and dance options have been exhausted.
The Pirates of St Piran are a rocky, rumbustious pirate band performing all over the westcountry at festivals, pubs and pirate-themed events. They perform in their own unique style, dressed in traditional pirate costume and every penny they make from gigs and music sales goes to charity.
David Harland, chief executive of The Lost Gardens of Heligan, said: “It is our tremendous pleasure to announce such a lively and eclectic music line-up for the first Global Pasty Championships. Hedluv + Passman consistently deliver one the funniest and most energetic live shows around and Strange Almond, The Tregony Teachers and Pirates of St Piran will get the crowd jumping throughout the afternoon.”
The Global Pasty Championships are presented in partnership with the Cornish Pasty Association (CPA) and will be the grand finale of Cornish Pasty Week, which begins on February 23.
