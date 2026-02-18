A new live show from the Neil Cowley Trio will be coming to St Petroc's Church, Bodmin, on Thursday, April 9.
Built on Bach explores the subtle but powerful influence of Johann Sebastian Bach on Cowley’s original music.
Rather than reworking or reinterpreting Bach’s compositions or Inventions, the trio use them as a creative jumping-off point — improvising, extemporising, and freely exploring wherever the music leads - revealing Bach’s presence within their own distinctive, unmistakable sound.
Renowned for his dry humour and engaging presence, Cowley peppers the show with stories and anecdotes on his relationship with Bach revealing the composer’s impact on both his music and his life.
Built on Bach sees the trio replace their trademark bombast and thrilling crescendos for a lighter touch and more reverential tone. Still, the performance remains dynamic and heartfelt brimming with energy and emotional depth, true to their signature style.
The trio bring their trademark approach to a fresh body of work shaped by pianist-composer Cowley’s relationship with the Baroque master. Joining him for the show are his long-time collaborators, Evan Jenkins (drums) and Rex Horan (bass).
On announcing the Built on Bach 2026 tour, Neil said: “The ‘Built on Bach’ tour is a passion project for me, sparked by a very moving experience during a day off in Leipzig, Germany a few years ago.
“Unexpectedly I found myself at Bachs graveside, looking down on the great mans resting place. In that moment I realised the impact he had had on my life, through his music and the way in which his compositions have shaped my relationship with the piano.
“It was a rare example of pop star level adulation for me and I was genuinely moved to tears. Since that day I have dreamt of engaging with his repertoire in a way that is quintessentially ‘trioesque', and this is the result.”
To book tickets, visit: cabaretvoltaireevents.com/event/neil-cowley-trio-built-on-bach-bodmin/
