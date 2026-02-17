A LEISURE centre is set to be the first in Cornwall to ban smoking and vaping anywhere on its site as part of plans to mark the annual ‘No Smoking Day’ which aims to encourage people to give up the habit.
To mark No Smoking Day on March 11, Bodmin Leisure Centre will become the first of GLL’s nine leisure centres in Cornwall to become an entirely smoke free site.
In addition to banning smoking and vaping, GLL will be offering drop in events offering advice and guidance on how to quit smoking.
In the run up to the launch, the Bodmin centre will be hosting Healthy Cornwall drop-in sessions on Wednesday, February 25 and Wednesday, March 4 for those wanting advice and support on how to stop smoking.
Each of GLL’s eight other centres will also become a smoke free site over the coming months – culminating in them all achieving smoke free status by October, well-known as Stoptober for those trying to quit.
“It means that smoking and vaping will no longer be allowed in any of the areas covered by our centre – outside as well as inside. The drop-ins will provide opportunities to speak to health improvement practitioners and get help on quitting. It may not be easy but it’s well worth it in the long run.”
Further drop-ins will be available at Bude in March, Saltash in April and Liskeard in May.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.