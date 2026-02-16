Personally, I’d love to see Bodmin high street follow a model akin to Totnes. There is so much history in our town and with a bit of creative thinking and innovation there’s a real opportunity to create a thriving independent sector on the high street – although, it is true that the barrier that lies before that is the fact that at very least, the larger shops are likely owned by out-of-town investors and thus a potential barrier lies in the way of such a vision.