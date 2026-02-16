Don’t worry, it wasn’t asking when the takeaways were open, arguments over the shape of the earth, anything involving political opinions or blazing rows over pavement parking. It’s not even a pothole.
But rather, it was a post expressing an appreciation of the town, focusing on the things Bodmin does have rather than what it doesn’t.
The comments gave us more than simply food for thought. That thought is this – it’s time to embrace what we have because it’s highly unlikely that we’ll get the Primark or the shopping centre that people often cite Bodmin as lacking as a reason to bash the town.
There’s no point disguising the fact that like everywhere, the high street is in bother – a phenomenon not exclusive to just Bodmin but being an issue everywhere.
The simple truth is the way people shop has changed and as the bigger chains increasingly chase a diminishing bottom line to remain profitable, once they’ve hollowed out the staffing levels to a minimum, the next biggest expense is physical stores. All they need for that is a fulfilment centre and a website. That’s why the bigger chains are often closing stores rather than opening.
Personally, I’d love to see Bodmin high street follow a model akin to Totnes. There is so much history in our town and with a bit of creative thinking and innovation there’s a real opportunity to create a thriving independent sector on the high street – although, it is true that the barrier that lies before that is the fact that at very least, the larger shops are likely owned by out-of-town investors and thus a potential barrier lies in the way of such a vision.
But it is also true that Bodmin has really come a long way in the last decade, not least with the rise of independent community groups, whether that might be the work of KBSK with the town’s youth, IntoBodmin on the town’s cultural offerings, Equally Abled with young people with additional needs and Bodmin Way providing support to the town’s most vulnerable to name four of many.
It is also worth tipping the hat to those at Bodmin Town Council too, for their work really driving interest in the town with regular community events such as the market, the feasts and being a real co-ordinating mind alongside community groups organising events such as the annual carnival and the return of the Bodmin Heritage Day.
Let’s not pretend for a moment that Bodmin doesn’t have its challenges but it is only when you look elsewhere that you can truly appreciate that it is far from a unique indictment. It’s just a reflection of the collapse in traditional societal structures, if anything.
As for ‘there’s nothing here?’. Balderdash. Not that it’s a new argument, young people here were saying that to Westward Television in 1964 in a clip that is on the BFI player. Apparently people had babies because they were so bored.
