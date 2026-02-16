REGULAR sign language classes to help people communicate with those who are deaf and hard of hearing are being held in the centre of St Austell.
The classes at the Room Five lounge bar in White River Place are led by town councillor Stephen Nott who suffers from total deafness and is able to give people an insight into the world of deafness.
Stephen was born hearing, in Launceston, and while still very young moved to Tywardreath, his father having been promoted to be the librarian at St Austell Library.
Stephen said: “At the age of seven, I contracted meningitis, which left me at death’s door. Thankfully, I survived, albeit with total hearing loss.
“I went on to have a very varied career but now, retired from employment, I am getting involved in the community. I am a town councillor and a St Austell Lion, and the treasurer for the Exmouth and Truro Sea Cadets and St Austell Chamber of Commerce.
“I am also in the throes of getting my small business off the ground. This will support inclusivity and equality for the deaf population.”
Stephen continued: “The St Austell Signing group has been going for approximately nine months, originally based at the Rann Wartha pub.
“We subsequently moved to Room Five, next door to the White River Cinema, with the support of Joanna, who runs Room Five and who has helped to promote the group. We now have approximately 20 students both in the morning and early evening sessions on a Tuesday.
“It is a relaxed, informal group with no exams or rigid structure, just a keen interest to learn sign language. We have students of all ages, school-aged up to elderly pensioners, and everyone enjoys learning at their own pace.
“The free classes – just buy a drink – are held at 11am and 6pm.”
