WORK has begun to upgrade the gas pipes in the Lanwithan Road area of Lostwithiel.
The £500,000 investment work, which is being undertaken by Wales and West Utilities, is said to be vital for ensuring gas continues to flow safely and reliably to homes and businesses across the area.
Providing everything goes to plan the project will finish during April. Wales and West Utilities has liaised with Cornwall Council to plan the work, and it has been agreed that traffic management will be in place.
This includes: a closure on Cott Road, from the junction of Reeds Park to the junction of Grenville Road until March 20 in addition to phased road closures on Grenville Road from outside No. 39 to outside No. 51 Grenville Road and on Lanwithan Road from the junction of Grenville Road to junction of Coffeelake Meadow between March 2 and April 10.
Diversion routes will be clearly signposted, and motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel. Times, dates and durations are subject to change.
Natalie Raphael, who is managing the work, said: “We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future.
“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of this community. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner, or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.
“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport green gases in the future.”
