EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings – ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
Former amusement arcade proposals submitted
PROPOSALS for a former amusement arcade in Looe to become a dwelling have been submitted to Cornwall Council.
The application concerns the former amusement arcade which was located on Quay Street in East Looe.
It followed a pre-application advice enquiry in November 2025 which indicated that the plans might attract support, stating: “The creation of a residential unit on the upper floor of the building is likely to be acceptable in principle and would provide an additional residential unit within a sustainable location, however, any such proposal should be cognisant of the key material planning considerations such as design, heritage, flood risk and the amenities of neighbouring properties.
“You should therefore be aware that officers cannot give guarantees about the final formal decision that will be made on your planning or related applications.”
The applicant’s planning agent told the council: “Our client had experienced difficult time to run their business for the past five years. With great regrets the amusement arcades have been closed and the premises are empty for over three years. Having in mind that the Local Authority approved change of use allowing for a manager’s accommodation, the client is seeking a solution to make a better use of the property.
“Hence, this application is for change of use of the first-floor area into a two-bedrooms flat and for allowing a small area on the ground floor to be part of the flat for a storage.”
The plans can be viewed on the Cornwall Council planning portal under reference PA26/00613.
Approval for Padel Court
AN INDOOR padel court could be coming to Bodmin after planning approval for the change of use of an industrial building was granted by Cornwall Council.
Mr Shaun Greenslade of City Padel Bodmin Ltd applied to the local planning authority seeking permission to change the use of an industrial unit on Normandy Way in Bodmin from a ‘modern industrial or warehouse premises to a padel centre’ with the plans to incorporate a new entrance, signage and an outside padel court.
The approved plans would see the use of the industrial unit for the provision of the sport, and would incorporate indoor padel courts with reception, refreshments and changing areas in addition to an outdoor padel court and a mezzanine viewing space.
In the application, the planning agent for the applicant told Cornwall Council: “Padel tennis is currently experiencing significant growth across the UK, with increasing levels of participation and a rapid expansion in court provision.
“Originating in Mexico and widely established in Spain and other parts of Europe, padel is played on a smaller (than tennis) enclosed court, combining features of both tennis and squash. Its popularity derives from its accessibility, being easy to learn, sociable, and appealing to a broad demographic.
“National sports bodies, operators, and private clubs are actively investing in new facilities, reflecting the strong demand and the sport’s recognised potential for long-term growth.
“The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), which governs padel in the UK, has identified it as a key development area within its wider strategy to broaden participation in racket sports.
“Projections suggest that the number of players and courts will continue to grow substantially over the coming years, confirming padel’s emerging role as a mainstream recreational and competitive sport in the UK.
“The applicant, City Padel, is well established with a very successful centre in Exeter – located in the Hill Barton Business Centre. City Padel have plans to establish padel centres throughout the South West to cater for the growing demand.”
Cornwall Council approved the application subject to a number of conditions. These included that prior to the first use of the building as a padel centre, it must have submitted plans for the incorporation of bat boxes, bird boxes and bee bricks.
Another involved no lighting being installed on the site until a lighting strategy has been submitted and approved in writing by Cornwall Council, with any lighting strategy to include measures to limit the intensity of the light and the spillage from it.
The council added in this condition: “The applicant should demonstrate that the proposed lighting is the minimum needed for operational purposes and that the proposals minimise pollution from glare and spillage”, further observing that any such lighting should not disturb bats.
The council added that the applicant was not allowed to use the premises for any other purpose than as a padel court. It said this was because: “The proposal despite being a main town centre use not within a town centre, and being located on safeguarded employment land, was, due to its particular sporting and community use benefit, found on fine balance to be acceptable in planning terms, in a manner that other uses may not have. Accordingly different uses of the premises may not be acceptable against development plan policies.”
Former pasty shop plans approved
A FORMER pasty shop in Torpoint is set to be converted to residential use after approval was granted by Cornwall Council.
The application sought the councils approval for the change of use for an existing commercial premises, namely the site formerly occupied by Dashers Pasties Ltd on 63 Fore Street, Torpoint.
It now has approval to be transformed into a two bedroom self contained unit, with a new rear window to the rear and a raised flat roof for newly installed installation.
