CORNWALL Council’s housebuilder has increased the number of new homes it delivers by 23 per cent over the past year but housing demand across the county continues to far outstrip supply.
Treveth completed 143 homes for local people but the performance comes as more than 23,000 households remain on Cornwall Council’s housing waiting list, highlighting the scale of the housing crisis facing the county.
The results are outlined in Treveth’s newly published Impact Report, which tracks the company’s social, environmental and economic contribution across Cornwall.
Published annually, the report has been developed with independent support from The Good Economy and is part of Treveth’s drive to understand its wider positive social and environmental impact across Cornwall.
Treveth’s latest impact report, which covers from April 1 2024 to March 31 2025, concludes the developer continued to deliver strongly against its core residential and commercial portfolio targets, despite ongoing challenges in the development sector and wider economy, and an uncertain pre-election political landscape.
The housebuilder achieved its in-year housing target during the year by completing 143 new homes, while both private rental residents and commercial tenants reported high levels of satisfaction with Treveth as a landlord, exceeding industry benchmarks.
The B Corp developer has identified three impact goals, which includes address Cornwall’s housing challenges; create a more dynamic and resilient local economy and contribute to carbon neutral Cornwall 2030.
Key achievements against these goals are revealed in its latest Impact Report which include 143 homes completed in-year, in-year target achieved, 92 per cent of homes are affordable to the average local earner and 33 per cent affordable tenure homes to be delivered across Treveth’s construction pipeline.
There are 285 homes managed by Treveth and Perran Housing, Treveth’s social housing provider, 108k square foot of commercial space managed, supporting 38 Cornish businesses
88% overall satisfied with Treveth as a landlord, 78 per cent of homes EPC A, 100 per cent EPC B or above, above the national benchmark as well as delivering biodiversity net gain of 10 per cent or greater across all schemes.
Tim Mulholland, the managing director at Treveth, said: “Delivering 143 new homes in a challenging year demonstrates how a locally focused developer can make a meaningful contribution to Cornwall’s housing needs. These homes form a key part of our work, which we detail in our third Impact Report, demonstrating how Treveth is creating a positive social and economic impact across the county.
“While we didn’t reach our overall target of 200 homes this year, completing 143 represents strong progress in a difficult market, and we remain focused on delivering more high-quality homes, particularly in the rental sector, to help address Cornwall’s housing shortage.
“The report also highlights our commercial portfolio, with 38 units achieving a 95 per cent occupancy rate. As major regeneration schemes such as Pydar and Langarth Garden Village advance, we are confident our work will continue to strengthen Cornwall’s local economy in the year ahead."
Founded by Cornwall Council, Treveth was established to improve the quality of private rented accommodation and to increase the availability of homes across the rental, shared ownership and private rental sectors. Homes are built for people who live, work in or have family connections in the immediate vicinity of its sites, discouraging second homeownership.”
