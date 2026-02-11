REFORM UK leader Nigel Farage has paid tribute to the party’s first ever councillor at Cornwall Council, who has died suddenly at the age of 46.
Cllr Kevin Towill, who defected from the Conservative party a year ago to become the unitary authority’s first Reform councillor, fought back from a debilitating brain tumour to represent the people of Newquay, the town he loved and formerly represented as mayor.
Mr Farage has added his thoughts to cross-party tributes to Cllr Towill.
He said: “I was deeply saddened to hear that Kevin had passed away. He made history by becoming Reform’s first councillor in Cornwall.
“He will always be commended for his bravery and principles, putting his head above the parapet to help build the party from nothing in Cornwall. My thoughts are with his friends, family and fellow Reform colleagues at this time.”
