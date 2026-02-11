ONE of Cornwall’s most iconic underground music and wedding venues, is appealing Cornwall Council’s decision to revoke its premises licence – a move that would have prevented the venue from hosting concerts and selling alcohol.
A spokesperson for The Rum Store at Carnglaze Caverns, near St Neot, said the appeal is now underway and reassured the public that the venue will continue to operate as normal.
“Following the advice of our legal team, we are in the process of appealing the council’s recent decision. The Caverns and The Tea Shed will re-open to visitors on Saturday, February 14,” they said. “Concerts and events will continue from March 28, with new gigs to be announced very soon.
“Visitor safety has always been at the heart of everything we do, and we really appreciate the support and positive messages we have received over the past few confusing and troubling weeks.”
The decision by Cornwall Council’s licensing sub-committee followed concerns raised by Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service. Officers cited three major issues: long travel distances for evacuation from the stage and seating areas, insufficient fire detection and warning systems, and exits that are not adequately separated for a crowd of up to 450. Fire officials suggested that, for safety, capacity should be capped at around 60.
Matt Worthington, representing the fire service at the hearing, said: “A single fire could render both exits unusable. While a stronger alarm system could help, it would need to be paired with further fire safety measures.” He also noted that while mines are generally exempt from the Fire Safety Order, Carnglaze’s use as a licensed venue placed it within the fire service’s remit.
The venue’s owners, Lisa and Tony Perkins, defended their site, represented by their son, Charlie Perkins. He told councillors that Carnglaze has operated safely for 23 years, with annual Health and Safety Executive (HSE) inspections, smoke and fire simulations, ventilation tests, and 3D safety scans.
“Reducing capacity to 60 would make concerts financially unviable,” he said. “The stone structure and automatic electrical shutdown systems minimise fire risk, and the HSE considers itself the enforcing authority for health and safety at the site.”
Despite the family’s evidence, councillors voted to revoke the licence.
Carnglaze, however, is determined to continue welcoming visitors while the appeal process unfolds. The spokesperson added: “We’ll keep everyone updated as the process continues. Our commitment to visitor safety has never wavered. We look forward to seeing our guests at The Caverns and The Tea Shed very soon.”
The venue has been a mainstay of Cornwall’s live music scene for over 20 years, known for hosting weddings, underground gigs and festivals. Acts including Wille and the Bandits and 3 Daft Monkeys and Trouble Notes were scheduled to perform this year, with tickets still available via the venue’s website.
The latest announcement has been warmly welcomed by local residents and patrons of the venue, who have taken to social media to share messages of support, praising the owners and celebrating that concerts and events will continue while the appeal is underway.
