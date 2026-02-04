PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Plant hire seeks vehicle licence
A PLANT hire business is seeking to use a location in Roche as an operating centre for three goods vehicles and three trailers.
Matthews Plant (Cornwall) Limited of Numphra House, St Ervan, Wadebridge, PL27 7SH is applying for a licence to use Great Brynn Barton, Roche, St Austell, PL26 8LH as an operating centre for the three vehicles and trailers.
An operating centre (OC) is the designated base or location where goods vehicles (over 3.5 tonnes) or public service vehicles (PSVs) are normally kept when not in use. It must be specified on the operator’s licence, ensuring it is suitable for parking, safe, and environmentally acceptable.
Owners or occupiers of land, which includes buildings near to the proposed operating centre who believe that their use of enjoyment of that land would be affected are invited to make representations to the Traffic Commissioner within 21 days of February 4, 2026.
A copy must also be sent to the applicant at their listed trading address.
Road closures
LOSTWITHIEL: Three roads in Lostwithiel are set to be closed to enable cabling works to take place.
Bodmin Hill, Couchwell Lane and Duke Street in Lostwithiel will be subject to the closure between February 16 and February 20 between 9pm and 6am. An alternative route will be signposted.
POLPERRO: The A387 between Sclerder Lane and Langreek Road to Bridals Lane will be closed between February 16 and February 20 to enable new water connection works to take place.
There is no alternative route during the closure which will be in force 24 hours a day, however access to properties will be maintained.
