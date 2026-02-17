A FIVE-year-old from Liskeard is proving that big hearts come in small packages after taking on 56 acts of kindness in just 28 days.
Maisie is spending her February completing the ‘56 in February Challenge’ in aid of Children’s Hospice South West – and she’s already making waves in her community.
Armed with tiny charms engraved with positive messages, Maisie began by surprising her classmates with thoughtful tokens and small gestures of generosity. From sharing snacks to drawing colourful get-well pictures – including a special one for her friend Bella – her kindness has quickly spread.
Her mum, Lauren Swain, says the idea grew from Maisie’s natural compassion.
“We’ve always tried to emphasise the importance of being kind,” she said. “When I saw the challenge on Facebook, it felt like the perfect fit for Maisie.”
The challenge has given Maisie a focus for something she already felt strongly about – helping others, especially people experiencing homelessness. She has helped litter pick, supported the creation of care packages for homeless people and continued her daily run of good deeds throughout the month.
So far, she has raised £178 on her JustGiving page for the charity.
Lauren previously worked at a children’s disability home in Ivybridge, where many families accessed care at Little Harbour, one of the hospices run by Children’s Hospice South West. Seeing the difference the hospice made to families inspired Maisie to get involved.
“If we saw a homeless person, she always wanted to help,” Lauren said. “This challenge has given her a way to turn that caring nature into action.”
Children’s Hospice South West operates the region’s only three children’s hospices – Little Harbour in Cornwall, Little Bridge House in North Devon and Charlton Farm near Bristol.
With more acts of kindness still planned before February ends, Maisie is showing that you’re never too small to make a big difference.
