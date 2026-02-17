TWO walkers were dramatically rescued after being cut off by the rising tide on Cornwall’s south coast, sparking a rapid response from RNLI Looe Lifeboat Station on Saturday, February 14.
The alarm was raised at 3.15pm when Falmouth Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre received a call for help. The pair had been walking along the beach from Seaton towards Millendreath when the incoming tide swept in behind them, leaving them stranded with no safe route back.
Volunteer crew members were paged immediately. Within just six minutes, the charity’s D Class inshore lifeboat Ollie Naismith II launched with a crew of three on board, powering across Looe Bay towards Millendreath.
On arrival, the lifeboat crew quickly located the two casualties. They were brought safely onboard and ferried back to Millendreath beach, where members of Looe Coastguard Rescue Team were waiting.
The walkers were handed into the care of the coastguard team for assessment. With the rescue complete, the lifeboat was stood down by Falmouth MRCC and returned to station, where volunteers washed down the vessel and readied it for the next emergency call.
The incident occurred around high tide – a stark reminder of how quickly conditions can change along the coast.
Crucially, the stranded pair did the right thing, they contacted the coastguard for assistance and remained on the beach rather than attempting to scramble up the cliffs, a decision that likely prevented the situation from escalating into something far more serious.
Polruan Coastguard was also tasked to the incident but stood down while en route once the lifeboat crew had the situation under control.
RNLI officials are urging anyone heading to the coast to check tide times and stay aware of their surroundings – because a peaceful seaside walk can quickly turn perilous when the tide turns.
