BEER lovers, mark your calendars!
The King Doniert on Barras Street in Liskeard is launching a 12-day real ale festival from Wednesday, March 4 to Sunday, March 15, featuring a world-spanning selection of brews that promises to delight the adventurous palate.
For the first time ever, the Wetherspoon pub will serve a real ale from Mexico, joining five other international stars from Brazil, Italy, Spain, and the USA. Festivalgoers can sip on Tropical from Cervejaria Bodebrown (Brazil), Read the Room from Good Word Brewing (USA), Session IPA from Malteza (Mexico), Vicious IPA from Almogaver (Spain) and Nigredo from Birrificio Italiano (Italy).
Pub manager Ian Lynskey said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale. It will showcase superb beers, many not previously available to our customers, including those from as far afield as Mexico and Brazil.”
Almost every beer on offer has been brewed exclusively for the festival, with a trio of vegan-friendly options also on tap for customers. Beyond classic malt and hop varieties, some adventurous ales include ingredients like coffee, elderflower, hibiscus, maple syrup, orange, and vanilla.
Locally brewed options will also feature, including Lucky ‘Lips (Shepherd Neame), Pitch Perfect (Vale), Crimson Legend (Brains), Salem Coastal Confusion (Batemans), Shug Monkey (Elgood’s), and Brewed Awakening (Hook Norton).
Pints are priced at just £2.20, with the chance to sample three third-of-a-pint tasters for the same price. Tasting notes for all beers will be available in the festival magazine and digitally on the Wetherspoon app.
All beers can be ordered directly at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app, making it easy to explore this global lineup from the comfort of Liskeard.
With global brews, festival exclusives, vegan options, and unique flavor combinations, don’t miss the chance to toast the world – one pint at a time.
