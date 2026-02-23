For the first time ever, the Wetherspoon pub will serve a real ale from Mexico, joining five other international stars from Brazil, Italy, Spain, and the USA. Festivalgoers can sip on Tropical from Cervejaria Bodebrown (Brazil), Read the Room from Good Word Brewing (USA), Session IPA from Malteza (Mexico), Vicious IPA from Almogaver (Spain) and Nigredo from Birrificio Italiano (Italy).