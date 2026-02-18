LISKEARD’S Sterts Theatre will be welcoming contemporary folk duo Filkin’s Drift on Sunday, March 29.
The group reimagine traditional melodies through pizzicato grooves, intricate guitar tunes, and boundless improvisation.
Their 870 mile foot-powered-tour has recently propelled them into the spotlight. This radical approach to sustainable touring has earned the duo global attention from major news outlets around the world.
The music of Filkin’s Drift captures the essence of their 870 mile walk, ‘weaving together a tapestry of shared experiences’ (Songlines). Their compositions are sophisticated, yet rooted in tradition.
Seth Bye and Chris Roberts have earned widespread acclaim with extensive national airtime on BBC radio stations. From delicate Welsh folk-songs to traditional English dance tunes, the pair blend fiddle and guitar.
Seth, who is a violinist, composer and educator, has performed in venues from the Royal Albert Hall to the Cecil Sharpe House and at festivals including Boomtown, Greenman and Shambala.
Aside from Filkin’s Drift, Seth performs with long acclaimed Balkan band, The Destroyers, recently featured on BBC One opening the commonwealth games. He has also toured with Giffords Circus, playing fiddle, banjo and accordion.
Chris’ training in classical guitar means he soars effortlessly through jigs and reels with a purity in his steel-string playing. As well as playing with Filkin’s Drift, Chris tours with pop singer Tanita Tikaram, writes lullabies with new parents, and delivers workshops in SEND schools.
Renowned for their live performances, the duo have enchanted audiences across the UK including FolkEast, Warwick Folk Festival, St George’s Bristol, and Llangollen International Eisteddfod.
Filkin’s Drift are dedicated to exploring innovative avenues in music creation. In tandem with their groundbreaking commitment to sustainable touring, the duo’s latest endeavour involves the formation of FILKIN’S ENSEMBLE, a 15-piece orchestral-folk band.
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/sterts/t-jxkaovl
