A main road in Liskeard has been closed following a collision involving two vehicles earlier this afternoon (Thursday, February 19).
The emergency services, who are currently attending the scene at Charter Way, on the A390, were called at 2.40pm following reports that two vehicles had collided.
Police have shut the road while fire and ambulance crews attend to the those involved in the crash. The extend of their injuries is not yet known.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “We were called 2.40pm to Charter Way, following a two vehicle collision. The road has been closed while emergency services are in attendance.”
