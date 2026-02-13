Residents told us about their campaign to save the outreach surgery on Polruan quay. While the Fowey River Practice covers Polruan, residents fear that if the surgery closes, they will have to drive around using Bodinnick Ferry or cross the river on the passenger ferry. With a half mile walk up the hill, that trip is demanding when fit, but impossible if your health condition is causing mobility issues. At my request, this issue will be discussed at Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee in March, where I intend to speak on the community’s behalf.