IT is easy for a councillor to be so immersed in various meetings required for policies, strategies and budgets that we risk losing contact with residents.
So, it was good to get out in Liskeard with the Liberal Democrat team last weekend. We were asking people about the impending closure of the last bank in town. Residents were concerned about the loss of access to services for those who don’t use the internet, or don’t use it for finance.
Given the recent wet weather, climate change resilience was important for most, especially the younger people we met. Drivers wanted to see the Tamar tolls abolished, whilst everyone wanted better public transport. Many were concerned about storm-related disruptions to train services for Looe and London.
Sarah Preece, councillor for Lostwithiel, and I then went to the monthly produce market at Whitecross where I hold a regular surgery. We chatted with stall owners and shoppers, including some that live in Sarah’s area. We also spoke to South East Cornwall MP, Anna Gelderd, who was at the market.
Residents told us about their campaign to save the outreach surgery on Polruan quay. While the Fowey River Practice covers Polruan, residents fear that if the surgery closes, they will have to drive around using Bodinnick Ferry or cross the river on the passenger ferry. With a half mile walk up the hill, that trip is demanding when fit, but impossible if your health condition is causing mobility issues. At my request, this issue will be discussed at Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee in March, where I intend to speak on the community’s behalf.
The following week, I went to the coffee morning at Polruan where paper copies of the consultation about the outreach surgery closure were shared. I also spoke with a young mother concerned about speeding traffic past the school and walked the road with her to understand her concerns.
I will now work with the community to see what measures can be put in place to keep pedestrians safe. Lanteglos Parish Council may submit this small-scale local project to the Community Highway Improvement Scheme, for which Dan Rogerson, Liberal Democrat cabinet member for transport, has allocated £1,000,000 in funding for projects that are important to their communities.
I then visited Polruan Shop, where the family owners are modernising the sales area and living area, while rebuilding the rear storage area. Planning officers wanted to refuse their application last year, but I called it into East planning committee to argue that the minor additional overlooking was outweighed by the modernising of all the facilities to help retain the only general store in the village. Fellow councillors agreed with me, so the application was approved.
Unusually I didn’t have any meetings to attend last week but was kept busy for the rest of the time with online meetings and dealing with emails and a person who is homeless. However, I managed to escape from the office for a bit of exercise when the sun briefly shone, providing a welcome break.
Comments
