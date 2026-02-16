THE final high street bank in Liskeard is set to close in May, sparking concern among traders who fear the move could strike at the heart of the town.
Santander UK has confirmed its Liskeard branch will shut on May 20 as part of a nationwide programme of 44 closures, citing a significant shift towards digital banking.
For many local businesses, the loss represents more than the closure of a single premises – it also raises questions about the future vitality of the town centre.
Lin Moore, deputy chair of the Liskeard Traders Association, described the news as ‘concerning’.
“Sadly, we are powerless to these decisions,” she said. “What we must try and do is make the town centre a destination where people not only want – but must – come and visit.
“We like to think we’ve got something for everyone, whatever the need or the occasion, but we must do all we can to improve the footfall and make the town as appealing as possible.”
Mark Pepper, owner of The T Garden, said traders are already feeling the strain. “It’s just another blow for all the small businesses in the town. We have already started to see a drop in footfall,” he said.
Rob Wilkinson, of the Fat Frog Café, warned the closure adds to a worrying pattern. “In the last 12 months we’ve had four close – this will be the fifth. It affects footfall, which in turn affects us if people don’t come into the town,” he said.
The departure of the final bank will also end access to cashpoints outside shop hours.
Residents will still be able to access some services locally. The Post Office in Liskeard handles everyday transactions for most major banks. Barclays Local operates from the library on Barras Street on selected weekdays, while Lloyds Bank community bankers and HSBC Local provide limited in-person support at designated venues.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.