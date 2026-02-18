SOUTH East Cornwall MP Anna Gelderd has stepped in amid growing concern over the impending closure of Santander’s Liskeard branch, the last remaining high street bank in the town.
Santander UK recently confirmed the branch will shut its doors on May 20, part of a nationwide programme affecting 44 branches. The bank cited a significant shift toward digital banking as the reason behind the closure, but local residents and traders warn the move could hit the heart of the town.
“I know many local residents are concerned about Santander’s decision to close its Liskeard branch, and I recognise that this will affect lots of us in our area,” said Ms Gelderd in a statement. “I have been calling for better access to banking, stronger financial confidence, and the expansion of banking hubs in towns like ours.”
The Labour politician has written to Santander to raise these concerns and clarify what support will be available for affected customers – and the bank has responded that it will maintain regular contact with those impacted and provide additional support for vulnerable customers.
Santander has also confirmed it intends to maintain a local service through a ‘Santander Local’, staffed by a community banker. Ms Gelderd is also seeking suggestions from residents on suitable locations in Liskeard for this face-to-face support. She is encouraging locals to email or comment with their ideas, particularly regarding locations that would be most convenient for the community.
Beyond branch access, concerns about cash availability have also been raised amongst the local community. With the closure, residents will lose access to ATMs outside shop hours, prompting worries about everyday transactions.
Ms Gelderd added: “I also know that many people are concerned about cash and ATM access, so please get in touch with any issues that will affect you.”
Despite the closure, some banking services will remain in the town. The Post Office handles basic transactions for most major banks, while Barclays Local operates from the library on Barras Street on selected weekdays. Lloyds Bank community bankers and HSBC Local also provide limited in-person support at designated venues.
For many traders in Liskeard, the closure signals uncertainty for the future vitality of the town centre. The departure of the final bank not only limits access to in-person financial services but also removes a key point of footfall that supports surrounding businesses.
Ms Gelderd said she is determined to ensure Liskeard residents continue to have convenient, secure access to banking services, whether through expanded community hubs, mobile banking solutions, or enhanced support for vulnerable members of the community.
The MP’s call comes as towns across the country face similar challenges amid the rise of digital banking, but she stresses that local voices must shape the solutions.
Lin Moore, deputy chair of the Liskeard Traders Association, this week described the news as ‘concerning’.
“Sadly, we are powerless to these decisions,” she said. “What we must try and do is make the town centre a destination where people not only want – but must – come and visit.”
