Two months before the accident Dr Carter was mentioned in the Cornubian newspaper beneath the headline ‘Extraordinary Outrage at Liskeard’. A man from Herodsfoot named James Tarrie had been stabbed and taken to Rosedean Surgery where Dr Carter dressed the wound which he described, while giving evidence in court later, as ‘extending from the shoulder down the back of the arm, about seven inches long, and was one inch deep, [I] put in sixteen stitches’. When Sergeant Pearn had arrived at the scene of the stabbing he found William Kent lounging against a hedge near the railway station in possession of a pruning knife. As Kent was being escorted to the police station he was ‘under the influence of liquor, was exceedingly furious and abusive, threatening to blow out the sergeant’s brains with a revolver if he could get one’. Kent was charged before the mayor, Mr W A Jenkin, and remanded in custody at Bodmin Gaol until Tarrie had recovered enough to give evidence at a trial.